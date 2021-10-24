2 dead after shooting in Old Town, 1 man 'detained'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment building in Old Town on Sunday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of shots heard inside an apartment building in the 300 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue. When they arrived, they found two victims who were dead.

A shooting in an apartment building on the corner of NW 6th Ave and Everett St left two people dead. One man is in custody. More tonight on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/2msveEpuq5 — Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) October 24, 2021

'A dangerous time': Portland sees record homicides PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — It was nearly last call on a Friday when Jacob Eli Knight Vasquez went to get a drink across the street from the tavern …

A man believed to be involved in the shooting remained on scene and was detained by officers. Police are not looking for any other suspects.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433 or Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov.