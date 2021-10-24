2 dead after shooting in Old Town, 1 man 'detained'

Image: KPTV

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment building in Old Town on Sunday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of shots heard inside an apartment building in the 300 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue. When they arrived, they found two victims who were dead.

A man believed to be involved in the shooting remained on scene and was detained by officers. Police are not looking for any other suspects.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433 or Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you