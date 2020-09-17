PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people were detained after an officer on Thursday afternoon heard gunshots and responded to people inside two vehicles firing at each other in southeast Portland.
The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. near the 8200 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Both vehicles fled the area, according to police.
One was later located near the 11800 block of Southeast Flavel Boulevard with gunshot damage, including damage to the driver's side window.
Two people who had been inside the vehicle fled as officers arrived at the scene, but they were later located and detained, according to investigators. One occupant suffered minor injuries due to gunfire.
Police say the other vehicle involved in the shooting is still outstanding.
East precinct officers have secured two separate crime scenes at each location and continue to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call officers at their non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Little Chicago, and once the weather clears the rioters will be back out, taking away police from things like this
