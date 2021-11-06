2 die from falling tree branches during Saturday storm

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Two people died, including a teenager, after being hit by fallen branches from trees in a strong storm that passed through the metro area on Saturday morning.

Medical examiner says mom, son killed by tree in windstorm BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday released the names of the two people killed when Sunday's windstor…

The Portland Police Bureau said it was called to a homeless camp at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 118th Avenue at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. They found one man who had been hit with a large tree branch and died. Another person was taken to a hospital, but police did not know the person’s condition.

Tragic call today near NE Sandy/118. We were there to assist Medical Examiner and @PDXFire when a huge tree branch fell on two people. One was killed, another went to the hospital. An arborist was called to help make the tree safe as it is severely deteriorated. pic.twitter.com/mfIAxFjLAH — PPB North Precinct (@ppbnorth) November 6, 2021

PPB said Portland Fire & Rescue called in an arborist for additional inspection. It said the tree was severely deteriorated.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Thousand Acres Dog Park on northeast side of the county at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found a teenager who had been hit by a tree branch. Emergency responders attempted life-saving efforts, but the teenager died. The teenager was part of a group of volunteers planting trees at the park.

Authorities have not released the names of either person who died on Saturday.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.