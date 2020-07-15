HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Two people were hospitalized following a T-bone crash on Northwest Cornelius Pass Road in Hillsboro Wednesday evening.
The two-vehicle crash occurred near Highway 26 and temporarily blocked both directions of traffic, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue.
The involved drivers were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Firefighters had to cut the roof off of one of the involved vehicles to extricate a driver.
The road was open again to traffic around 9:30 p.m. Firefighters did not say what caused the crash to occur.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
