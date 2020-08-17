VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Vancouver on Monday.
Just after 7:30 a.m., Vancouver Fire crews were called out to a crash involving a commercial dump truck and a car in the area of Padden Parkway and 152nd Avenue.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a car with the passenger side completely ripped off and a dump truck hauling about 70,000 pounds of dirt in the westbound lanes.
The car was resting against a fence at a 30-degree angle, according to Vancouver Fire.
Some of the dirt from the dump truck was covering the westbound lanes. Vancouver Fire closed the roadway for about an hour.
Vancouver Fire said the male driver of the dump truck was assisting the female driver in the car until medical crews arrived.
The woman was safely removed from the her car with help from fire crews. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the dump truck was also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Washington State Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.
