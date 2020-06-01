MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – One driver was seriously hurt in a four-vehicle crash that blocked traffic Interstate 84 on Monday.
The crash occurred on westbound I-84 near Northeast 207th, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The westbound lanes of the highway were closed Monday evening at Northeast 207th.
Westbound traffic was diverted onto Northeast 207th using the off ramp, the sheriff’s office said. The closure was expected to last about an hour while law enforcement investigated and worked to clear the scene. Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.
In pictures shared by the sheriff’s office, one vehicle appeared to have flipped on its side. The driver who suffered serious injuries was rushed to an area hospital and no other injuries were immediately reported.
The sheriff's office reported a second, separate crash on I-84 westbound about 20 minutes after reporting the first. That crash occurred just west of Northeast 238th. A driver in this crash was also hospitalized with serious injuries. Traffic in this area was diverted off the road at Northeast 238th.
Both crashes occurred when cars suddenly stopped, the sheriff's office said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
