PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While National Player of the Year Sabrina Ionescu will no doubt go number one to the New York Liberty, she may not be the lone Duck to carry the torch with an empire state of mind.
Friday’s WNBA draft will be held remotely as a trio of Oregon Ducks–Ionescu, Satou Sabally, and fellow senior Ruthy Hebard–are expected to be selected into the Top 10, which would be a program first.
Back home with family in Fairbanks, Alaska, Hebard, Oregon’s all-time leader in baskets made and the country’s top power forward, is scrolling the articles and mock drafts that have New York picking her up at number nine to team up with Ionescu.
“I am just so excited to be here and I know that I can have all of my family in my house, but it’s still fun to be here and I never thought in a million years I would be in the WNBA Draft in Fairbanks,” Hebard said.
Hebard says she is good friends with Ionescu and would enjoy playing with her in New York.
“I think about playing with her forever because she is one of my favorite best friends and such a good player but I am just trying to keep everything open and just like, ok, you know go wherever I go, it’s going to be fun and I am going to have a great time,” Hebard said. “It’s a great opportunity. It’s such a blessing to be able to be drafted.”
Sandwiched between Hebard and Ionescu will be 21-year-old German junior Satou Sabally.
“Everyone can do what they want but to me, it is just so important to pay attention to your environment and your surroundings because you are a human first, you’re not just an athlete first,” Sabally said.
The nation’s top small forward Zoomed in from Dallas, where her Duck buddy Jalen Jelks plays for the Cowboys. Sabally could go number two to the Dallas Wings, giving validation to leaving school a season early.
“It would mean so much to me, just being viewed as such a good player gives me just so much joy and happiness, but it also shows that it pays off to work hard and everything and just keep grinding,” Sabally said.
Friday night will be a (virtual) celebration for @OregonWBB with @RuthyHebard24 @BallySatou & @sabrina_i20 all going in the 1st round #WNBADraft #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/nyMYeXWaGl— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) April 16, 2020
The Ducks’ season grinded to a halt after not being able to chase down a national title, but Friday night will virtually turn into a virtual Oregon women’s basketball party.
“I think it’s going to be great,” Hebard said. “I know that Satou and Sabrina both are really excited so it’s going to be fun. I know we are going to be texting each other and calling each other and celebrating with each other and I am hoping there is a time we can all see each other in Eugene where we can all have one last little party.”
It’s a big accomplishment for Oregon basketball and I am sad that I won’t be able to be with Ruthy and Sab but I know that we are all together in heart,” Sabally said. “It just means so much to be able to enter the draft with these two and I am super excited, I know they are excited so just having this as a finish mark of our last season and the beginning point of the next step means so much. It’s just finally a point where you can be like, ok, this is a new beginning.”
Beyond three Ducks going in the 12-pick first round, Oregon State’s Mikayla Pivec could make it one-quarter of those picks hailing from the Willamette Valley.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.