2 face drug charges, 40 lbs. of meth found in hidden inside SUV in eastern Ore.

MALHEUR COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — Two people are facing charges for allegedly transporting and distributing drugs in eastern Oregon, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon says.
Law enforcement on Oct. 25 stopped Alma Lorena Pacheco Ortiz, 52, and Victor Gomez Casa 26, while they were driving to California, according to court documents.
Law enforcement searched the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe and discovered a mechanically actuated trap under the rear seat of the SUV, which had Idaho plates.
Law enforcement found approximately 40 pounds of methamphetamine and a kilo of heroin inside the hidden compartment, court documents state.
Pacheco, the driver, admitted traveling to California to obtain drugs, which she had been transporting and distributing in eastern Oregon for several years, according to the attorney's office. The SUV was registered to Casa.
Law enforcement that same day served a federal search warrant at Pacheco’s home in Ontario, Oregon, locating approximately $75,000, a firearm, and additional suspected methamphetamines, the attorney's office says.
Law enforcement records indicate Pacheco was deported in 2013 to Mexico, Pacheco’s country of origin.
Pacheco and Casa are facing charges of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute. Pacheco was also charged with possession of a firearm by a person unlawfully in the United States.
Pacheco and Casa are expected to make an initial appearance in federal court soon, the attorney's office says.
Oregon State Police, ATF, the Malheur County Sheriff’s office, and the Ontario Police Department helped to investigate this case.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.