AUMSVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people who are facing federal charges for a bank robbery in Aumsville may be linked to additional crimes in Newport and Eugene, according to FBI - Oregon.
The FBI said Dustin Michael Halvorsen, 37, and Noelle Monique Lerma, 23, have been charged for their role in a robbery at Riverview Community Bank on Feb. 8.
The FBI, citing a criminal complaint, said bank employees saw a man, later identified as Halvorsen, approach a teller station and handed over a note, which threatened the teller that "you will be the first one shot" if they didn't comply. Halvorsen reportedly kept his right hand inside his coat pocket, which led the teller to believe he had a gun.
After Halvorsen received cash, he left on foot before getting into the passenger side of a black sedan that was a short distance away.
The FBI said less than 10 minutes after the robbery began, Marion County deputies spotted the sedan and learned the license plate belonged to a different vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated and Halvorsen and Lerma were taken into custody.
Investigators believe Halvorsen and Lerma may be connected to other recent criminal activity in Newport and Eugene. No additional details about the crimes were released by the FBI.
Anyone with information about potential other criminal activity by Halvorsen and Lerma is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.