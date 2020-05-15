PACIFIC CITY, OR (KPTV) - Two surfers helped rescue fishermen whose boat capsized in the water off Cape Kiwanda Beach on Thursday, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.
At around 12:22 p.m., a 911 caller reported a capsized dory boat with two men in the surf.
The sheriff's office said two surfers, Gary Link and Taka Nakagawa, paddled out and assisted the men back to shore before emergency services arrived.
The captain of the dory boat told the sheriff's office that he was trying to come back to land his vessel but became stuck on a sand bar. One of the dorymen went to get help, but the captain said he could not keep the vessel steady enough.
The sheriff's office said the captain turned back toward the ocean to try another landing, but got stuck on a sand bar again.
A wave then pushed the transom of the boat into the sand bar. The next wave hit the bow of the boat, breaking the windshield and rolling the vessel over backwards, according to the sheriff's office.
Both fishermen were wearing life jackets. They were treated at North Lincoln Hospital for minor exposure injuries.
The sheriff's office said the boat was retrieved by other dorymen, and no hazardous material was deposited into the water.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
