PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people were hurt in a shooting on Thursday night, according to Portland police.
The shooting occurred in the 7300 block of North St. Louis Avenue at approximately 9:18 p.m.
Officers on scene found two people with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to area hospitals by ambulance. The extent of their injuries was not immedietly clear.
Police on Thursday night secured a crime scene and the intersection of North Ivanhoe Street and North St. Louis Avenue. No suspects have been arrested.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call investigators at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
