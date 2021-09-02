PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people have been hospitalized after they were shot in downtown Portland early Thursday morning.
Just before 2 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting in the 200 block of Southwest Ash Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims, who have not been identified, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect has not been located and description has not been released by police at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandpolice.gov and reference case number 21-244098.
This shooting comes after Portland police say they responded to at least nine shootings during a 16-hour period on Wednesday. A service dog was killed and at least two people were hospitalized serious injuries.
Gun violence has soared in Portland over the past eight months, while the city is down more than 125 officers since last year. Police have responded to more than 750 shootings that have wounded more than 250 people.
Not even ultra liberal Seattle is cratering this fast.
Hey, folks. How is that 'defund the police' garbage working out?
Hey, folks, I like to say folks, folks.
