2 injured in Lake Oswego crash, car fire

Image: Lake Oswego Fire Department

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) – Two people were injured in a crash and car fire in Lake Oswego on Monday morning, according to the Lake Oswego Fire Department.

The fire department said the crash occurred at Kerr Parkway and Touchstone. It said two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, but did not say how serious the injuries are. It said the car fire has been extinguished.

Just after 11 a.m., police re-opened the roads in all directions.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.