2 injured in Lake Oswego crash, car fire

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) – Two people were injured in a crash and car fire in Lake Oswego on Monday morning, according to the Lake Oswego Fire Department.
Crash with injuries and car on fire at Kerr Pkwy and Touchstone. Two patients being transported by @AMRNorthwest and car fire is extinguished. @LOPolice has the roads closed please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Dl1j4SqX2j— Lake Oswego Fire (@LakeOswegoFire) September 13, 2021
The fire department said the crash occurred at Kerr Parkway and Touchstone. It said two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, but did not say how serious the injuries are. It said the car fire has been extinguished.
Just after 11 a.m., police re-opened the roads in all directions.
The roadway is back open in all directions. https://t.co/70Bp0cURFW— Lake Oswego Police (@LOPolice) September 13, 2021
