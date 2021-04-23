CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) – Two people were hurt in a crash involving a semi-truck in Cornelius early Friday morning.
Around 4 a.m., emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Cornelius Schefflin Road, north of the Wren Road intersection.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was serious and involved a car and a semi-truck.
The Cornelius Fire Department initially said more than one patient was critically injured and LifeFlight was coming to the scene.
WCSO later told FOX 12 that the two people injured in the crash were both in the car. The passenger was transported by LifeFlight while the driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The semi driver was not hurt.
CFD said the crash took place on a nursery's property and caused a break in its irrigation system, making water go “everywhere.”
Drivers should expect delays on Cornelius Schefflin.
The cause of the crash has not been released.
