PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A driver hit two kids after the kids ran into traffic in north Portland on Wednesday, leaving one with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Investigator said the kids were playing nearby when they ran between two parked cars on North Fessenden Street just west of Fiske Avenue and into traffic. Officers responded to the scene just before 6:10 p.m.
The 3-year-old who suffered life-threatening injuries was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. The other child was treated at the scene. The 3-year-old's current condition is not clear.
The driver remained at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with investigators, who do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash. The Portland Police Bureau's Major Crash Team is leading the ongoing investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact Officer Phil Maynard at phillip.maynard@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2216.
