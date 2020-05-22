KING COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Two kids in Washington have been diagnosed with a rare condition believed to be linked to COVID-19, marking the first cases reported in the state, according to state health officials.
One patient is from Snohomish County and the other is from King County, according to health officials. Both are being treated at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
Health officials say little is known about pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome. Symptoms include fever, inflammation, and poor function in one or more organs. It is reportedly similar to Kawasaki disease, which causes fever, rash, swelling of hands and feet, redness of the eyes, swollen lymph glands, inflammation of the mouth, lips and throat.
One of the patients in Washington state is under the age of 10 and the other is between 10 and 19 years of age, health officials said.
“While the vast majority of children appear to have mild or asymptomatic infection, it’s important to remember that—although rare—some children can develop serious complications like these,” Chris Spitters, health officer for the Snohomish Health District, said. “Our thoughts are with the young patient, their family and the care team at Seattle Children’s, and we wish for a speedy recovery.”
Health officials in Washington did not release any additional information about the cases due to privacy concerns.
A child in Oregon was diagnosed with pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome earlier this month, marking the first case in Oregon. The case involves a girl who had confirmed COVID-19. Health officials said she was treated at Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel in Portland.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.