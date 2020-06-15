WILLAMINA, OR (KPTV) - Two people died and four others were injured after a vehicle went over a cliff near Willamina on Sunday morning.
At around 6:15 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash in the area of 20200 Willamina Creek Road.
Crews arrived to the scene and found three people in two separate locations along the road. Those patients were taken to Salem Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
Deputies with the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office were able to find the crash site, which was about two miles up the road from where the other patients were found.
The vehicle was found about 100 feet down a steep embankment.
The McMinnville Fire Department's Rope Rescue Team was deployed and found another patient. That patient was taken to a Portland hospital via Life Flight.
Two other people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details about the crash have been released.
Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley crews were assisted by the McMinnville Fire Department, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.