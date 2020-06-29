2 killed after fishing boat sinks near Florence

FLORENCE, OR (KPTV) – Two crew members on board a fishing boat were killed after it sank near Florence.
It happened early Monday, just before 2 a.m.
The U.S. Coast Guard says it got a distress call from the captain of the Aquarius, saying all crew members were abandoning ship.
The boat hit the jetty and was starting to take on water.
A rescue helicopter arrived on scene just before 3 a.m. They found one person near the shoreline, who confirmed there were two others on board.
According to a Facebook post, the couple that died was Kyle and Amber Novelli of Novelli’s Crab and Seafood.
The Facebook post goes on to say they made award-winning crab chowder and sharing their love of crabbing was always their dream.
According to a GoFundMe page, together, the couple leaves behind four children and three grandchildren.
The Coast Guard says there were 6 to 8-foot waves reported in the area, occasionally as high as 10 feet.
