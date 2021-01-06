PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two local hospitals have had to throw out a small percentage of their COVID-19 vaccines, but they say it was necessary.
In total, 42 doses of the vaccine have been thrown out, according to information from OHSU and Legacy Health.
A spokesperson with OHSU told FOX 12 they received 17,550 doses of the vaccine. To date, the hospital has administered 11,000 doses.
While giving out those first doses, 15 doses had to be thrown out. The spokesperson says each vial holds five doses - one vial was broken and two other vials were mixed incorrectly.
OHSU also told FOX 12 that it has started giving out second doses of the vaccine this week. Ansu Drammeh was the first frontline worker at OHSU to receive the vaccine and recently received his second dose.
A spokesperson with Legacy Health told FOX 12 the hospital lost 27 doses in total. The spokesperson says they expire quickly and they couldn't find health care workers to take surplus vaccine before it went bad.
Legacy says it received over 7,000 vaccines. The number of vaccines lost is less than 1 percent of what the hospital received.
(1) comment
The has been with us for about a year, but the FDA delayed it. Why? Were they bought off by the Chinese puppets called democrats? You can bet on it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.