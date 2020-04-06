2 men arrested in stolen vehicle investigations in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people were arrested in stolen vehicles investigations on Monday, with one of the suspects leading officers on a chase before crashing into a police vehicle, according to law enforcement.
The first arrest occurred around 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Southeast 97th Avenue and involved a 20-year-old man.
Officers at the scene said they observed Jesse James West standing next to a parked truck that had been reported stolen. Officers learned West had a warrant our of Multnomah County, and when they approached him, he ran into a nearby housing complex, according to investigators. Officers secured the location and arrested West with help from a police dog.
West was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail and is facing charges including attempt to elude on foot, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony-level driving while suspended.
Officers including a police dog about an hour later were alerted to a stolen vehicle headed east on Northeast Halsey Street from Northeast 122nd Avenue.
Officers tried to stop the driver, but he failed to yield, according to law enforcement, and continued at a high rate of speed headed north on Northeast 144th Avenue until he crashed into a police vehicle.
Alan Coulter, 44, was arrested with help from the police dog after he tried to run away from the scene on foot, according to police. The officer was treated at the location for minor injuries.
Coulter was transported by ambulance to the hospital, treated for injuries, released, and then booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He is facing charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, attempt to elude by vehicle, attempt to elude by foot, failure to perform the duties of a driver, assault in the third degree, and two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree.
Anyone with information about the two incidents are asked to call 503-823-3333.
