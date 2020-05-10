2 men injured in shootings in NE Portland overnight

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say two men were taken to the hospital following two shootings in northeast Portland overnight.
Just after 11:50 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of the 5000 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street on a report of a shooting.
Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound in a home. He was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
About a half hour later, police responded to the area of the 14000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, who was also taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
There is no word if the two incidents are connected or not. The bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team responded to both incidents and is continuing to investigate.
In both cases, police say there is no threat to the community.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in Portland asked to contact the bureau’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or e-mail information to GVRT@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
