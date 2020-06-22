MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two men wanted in connection with the murders of seven people in Morgan County, Alabama were arrested Sunday in Oregon.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said Frederic Allen Rogers, 23, and John Michael Legg, 20, were arrested during a traffic stop in Marion County.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies, along with members of the SWAT team, initiated a traffic stop at around 12:30 p.m. on a silver Dodge Charger with Alabama license plates in Stayton.
Rogers and Legg were taken into custody without incident.
The men were wanted after seven people and a dog were found dead in a Morgan County home on June 4.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, the suspects were involved in a club called the "Seven Deadly Sins." Three of the victims were also part of that club.
An arrest warrant was issued for Rogers and Legg on Friday.
Rogers and Legg are now awaiting extradition to Alabama.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Let them be, this is a sanctuary State.
Sure, why do you think they were coming to Oregon? Well just look at 'em..they would blend in just fine with our VIP guests..otherwise known as the homeless. Btw..real smart if you're wanted in Alabama..to drive all over the country in a truck with a 'bama license plate. Another article says they do not have prior criminal records. Uhh..they do now. Send 'em back to 'bama, where they'll fry like a couple of Jimmy Dean sausages.
