EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Two more churches have filed a lawsuit against Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, as well as the head of the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon State Police.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Eugene.
It claims the regulations against churches, like not having more than 25 people in the building, are “irrational and unconstitutional”, claiming those same people can dine-in at restaurants.
The lawsuit was filed by Edgewater Christian Fellowship in Grants Pass and Roseburg Church of God of Prophecy in Roseburg, and their pastors.
In the lawsuit, both churches claim they are called to resume in-person services consistent with their beliefs, and because it’s necessary and good for the church.
Both claim limiting services to only 25 people would exclude many of their parishioners.
The plaintiffs want the court to put out a temporary, then permanent injunction on the governor’s executive order that limits religious public gatherings their counties to fewer than 26 people.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
