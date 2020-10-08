2 new studies show attitudes, behaviors of Oregonians towards COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority released new survey data showing the attitudes and behaviors of Oregonians towards COVID-19.
There were two surveys conducted: one of about a 1,000 Oregonians by DHM Research and another by Lara Media, which completed interviews with nearly 500 people from the Latino community.
The surveys targeted a range of ages, education levels, ethnicities, party registrations, and areas of the state in which people live.
Here’s some of what they learned:
About four in 10 Oregonians are very worried about the COVID-19 situation in the state, but only half as many are very worried about getting sick themselves.
The results are much higher on both those questions in the Latino community and particularly for those aged 18 to 24.
“I was surprised about the highest percentage of the group that were worried about COVID-19 was the younger one,” Victoria Lara, of Lara Media Services, said.
Research shows half of Oregonians went to four or more social gatherings in the two weeks prior to taking the survey, but researchers were more concerned about people who said they attended 11 or more of those.
“People who are engaged in that frequent level of social gatherings are also people who, in the polling results, tended to be people who were skeptical of wearing masks and staying physically distant,” Robb Cowie, communications director for OHA, said.
The data shows people who attended a high number of social gatherings occurred more often outside the tri-county and Willamette Valley areas and was also higher among conservatives.
OHA officials say this data gives them a valuable baseline for moving forward in their research.
“We will, similar to this survey, emphasize working with groups representing communities hardest hit by the pandemic," Cowie said. "I think we’re also likely to focus on some of the groups that we see, you know, expressing skepticism about the severity of the virus or reluctance to engage in safe behaviors, so probably younger adults."
Data also showed that on average, Oregonians take personal protective measures most of the time. 84% wear a face mask indoors in public nearly all the time, and 75% frequently wash hands nearly all the time.
In terms of a COVID-19 vaccine, five in 10 people are not sure they would get one. Researchers found four in 10 would definitely get a vaccine. They also saw a partisan divide on the issue, however half of Oregonians haven’t made up their mind.
