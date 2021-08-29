PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are continuing to spike in Oregon, especially in smaller counties and rural areas. Some funeral homes in these places have reached their limit and are now asking for help from the state to help store bodies. Both Tillamook and Josephine counties have requested refrigeration trucks.

“We only have one funeral home and the death rates have exceeded the capacity of the local funeral home,” Gordon McCraw, director of emergency management for Tillamook County said. “(The funeral home) requested to see if I could get a refrigerator truck to help with the overflow that they’re experiencing right now.”

McCraw said things are getting worse and the funeral home there can only handle nine bodies at a time. The truck they have now is from Klamath County and he said they’ll start using it this week.

“There were eight deaths in August,” McCraw said. “Prior to August we only had five from the beginning of this thing.”

In Josephine County, emergency manager Emily Ring told FOX 12 they’re not in crisis mode yet but they’ve also made the request for a truck to store bodies.

“Mass fatality events can happen quite quickly and can kind of cause a cascade of domino effects within small rural communities like ours,” Ring said. “It’s always good to be able to reach out and have some resources in play. We are not at that point yet but like I said the reasons for concern are becoming more evident.”

Ring said they’re still working on a final agreement but expect the truck to get there later this week.

McCraw said Tillamook County is now seeing a test positivity rate for COVID-19 of more than 20%. That means for every 100 people tested at least 20 are positive.

He’s urging people if they haven’t already to get vaccinated.

“If you’re on the fence right of whether you should get the shot or not now is a good time to get it,” McCraw said. “If you thought we cried wolf before, a friend of mine put it the best, he said, ‘The wolf’s knocking on your door.’”