NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people hospitalized Wednesday morning after being hit by a transit bus while waiting at a bus stop in Newport, according to police.
Just after 8:30 a.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 101 near milepost 137. Police said an investigation revealed two people, a man and a juvenile boy, were waiting at the bus stop and were hit by a southbound Lincoln County Transit Bus.
Both pedestrians were taken to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital, then flown via Life Flight to a Portland area hospital. The extent of their injuries were not released by police.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by police at this time.
The Newport Police Department was helped by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Newport Fire, and Pacific West Ambulance during the response.