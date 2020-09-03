VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Crews responded Wednesday night to fight a fully involved house fire in Vancouver.
At 9:09 p.m., firefighters with the Vancouver Fire Department were dispatched to the 10000 block of Northeast 7th Street after it was reported a fire on the deck of a home was spreading to the whole house.
When the first engine arrived at the scene seven minutes later, the crew saw a fully involved fire at the split-level home. Heavy fire was seen at the back of the home.
VFD said firefighters stretched hose lines to combat the fire while securing a water supply from a hydrant.
VFD noted that two of the department’s closest fire engines housed near the scene were already busy with other emergency calls.
Once the second engine arrived, firefighters launched an aggressive attack from the back of the home, spraying water from their top mounted master stream which flows 500 gallons per minute.
This action helped extinguish a large body of fire while keeping the fire from spreading.
There were reports of ceiling heat inside the house, and firefighters found the second-floor ceiling had collapsed. PUD was requested to shut off power to the house. The fire was under control in less than 20 minutes, VFD said.
The Red Cross was requested to assist two adult homeowners and a cat due to the fire damage. VFD did not say if the home was occupied at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Vancouver Fire Marshal Office.
Six engine engines, a ladder truck, two battalion chiefs, two training officers, a rehab bus and a Vancouver Fire Marshal responded to the NE 7th blaze. In total, 28 personnel went to the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.