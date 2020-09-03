PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people are facing charges in separate cases for targeting law enforcement officers with high-powered lasers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
Hugo Ryan Berteau-Pavy, 26, of Portland, has been charged with civil disorder after targeting the eyes of law enforcement officers with a high-powered laser during a June 13, 2020 civil disturbance in Portland, the attorney’s office said.
Eva Warner, also known as Joshua Warner, 25, of Beaverton, is also facing a civil disorder charge; According to the attorney’s office, Warner targeted the eyes of multiple law enforcement officers during a riot in north Portland on Aug. 8.
According to court documents, a police officer watching the crowd on June 13 around 10 p.m. saw Berteau-Pavy and another person in middle of the street hitting several officers in the face with high-powered lasers.
The officer photographed Berteau-Pavy and kept an eye on him as the crowd dispersed. Berteau-Pavy early the next morning joined a group marching from the Justice Center to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s home, where he shined a laser at the mayor’s apartment and other homes, the attorney’s office said.
The officer who had photographed Berteau-Pavy tracked his location until Berteau-Pavy was contacted by other officers. Berteau-Pavy was taken into custody and later released by state authorities. Berteau-Pavy on Sept. 2 was arrested in southwest Portland without incident. He appeared in federal court on Wednesday. If convicted, he faces a maximum of five years in federal prison.
Warner was also arrested by U.S. Marshals on Sept. 2 after directing a high-powered green laser into the eyes of law enforcement officers attempting to disperse the crowd after riot was declared on Aug. 8.
Warner on Aug. 8 resisted arrest, prompting officers to use force and confiscate a pen-style laser they found on Warner’s person. Warner was taken into custody that night and later released.
Warner also appeared in federal court on Wednesday and was released pending further court proceedings. If convicted, Warner faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Trying to take a man's eyesight away permanently sounds like 30 years in prison should be just about right.
