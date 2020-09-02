VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Two people have died after a house caught fire in Vancouver Tuesday evening.
At 7:16 p.m., the Vancouver Fire Department was called out to the 6900 block of Northeast 149th Court on the report of a house fire with people trapped inside.
When the first crew arrived to the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the front of a single-story manufactured home. Firefighters immediately began attacking the fire from the outside.
After additional crews arrived, the first crew went inside the home to search for occupants.
Officials said the search was made difficult due to the ceiling collapsing before firefighters entered the home, covering the living area with sheet rock and insulation.
A woman was located under the debris by firefighters and brought out of the home. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A second occupant, a man, was located dead inside the home a short time later, according to officials.
Officials said all firefighting operations were done by 7:45 p.m.
The identities of the deceased have not been released at this time.
The Clark County Fire Marshals Office is working to determine the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
