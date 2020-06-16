PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people were hurt on Tuesday in a double stabbing in northeast Portland, according to law enforcement.
Officers rushed to the 1400 block of Northeast Davis Street around 3:45 p.m. to find the two victims hurt. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
The area of Northeast Davis Street from Sandy Boulevard to 14th Avenue was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic while law enforcement was on scene.
PPB investigators are looking into the circumstances to determine what led up to the stabbing. Police have not released any suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
