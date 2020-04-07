CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Clark County deputies say a suspect who shot two people in a carjacking near Brush Prairie is now dead.
The ordeal began late Tuesday afternoon, when deputies say someone shot two people during a carjacking in the 7400 block of Northeast 159th Street.
The victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.
The shooter had an AR-15-style rifle and is considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.
The suspect drove away from the shooting scene.
Later Tuesday evening, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was found dead at 1258 Yale Bridge Rd. from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Clark County Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Another deadly reason to fight for your 2nd Amendment rights and to bear and conceal arms. When seconds count, police are just minutes away.
