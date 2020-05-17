CASCADE LOCKS, OR (KPTV) – A single-engine plane crashed into the Columbia River in Cascade Locks on Sunday, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office says they received a 911 call about the crash at about 11:45 a.m.
The two people inside the plane escaped and swam to shore, according to the sheriff’s office. One person has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Deputies are on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 12 Oregon and KPTV.com for further developments.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.