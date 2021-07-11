2 sheriff's deputies injured, 3 suspects facing charges after fight in Troutdale

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies were injured after being assaulted by a group of people of Saturday evening in Troutdale.
The sheriff’s office said just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to McMenamins Edgefield parking lot for a fight involving several people. It was reported the group included four men and three women, who were extremely intoxicated, and refusing to leave the property, fighting and threatening security.
When a deputy arrived to separate the individuals, several of them began assaulting the deputy. The deputy was hit in the face multiple times and knocked unconscious. The individuals continued to fight with additional deputies that arrived until all individuals were detained.
Due to the severity of the incident, detectives responded and opened an investigation. Three of the individuals are facing charges. Deputies booked 31-year-old Alverta Rosales and 31-year-old Jose Calixto into the Multnomah County Jail. Deputies issued a criminal citation to 38-year-old Mitchell Calixto.
Mitchell Calixto was taken to the hospital for injuries but has since been released.
The injured deputy was taken to the hospital with head injuries, released overnight and is recovering at home. A second deputy reported minor injuries to their hands and arms and received medical attention on scene.
Deputies continue to investigate and more charges may be filed. If anyone has any information or video related to the case, you’re asked to contact Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office detectives by calling the MCSO Tip Line at 503-988-0560.
