PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man and a woman were transported to a hospital Wednesday night with life-threatening injuries after police say they were shot in northeast Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded just before 9 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 6800 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. At the scene, the officers found two shooting victims. The man and the woman were taken to a hospital. Police described their injuries as life-threatening.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. PPB detectives believe witnesses may have left the scene of the shooting before speaking with officers. Detectives are asking to speak with those witnesses as soon as possible. Witnesses are asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0696 or Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0871.

An officer at the scene told FOX 12 that this was a drive-by shooting.

Officer on scene here at NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and NE Dekum tells me they're investigating a drive-by shooting. He says two people were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/9MIoBafHMu — Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) May 13, 2021

PPB said they were not releasing any suspect information as of early Thursday morning. No arrests were reported by police. The identities of the victims and their current conditions are not known.

The shooting on MLK Boulevard happened just three and a half hours after another shooting in northeast Portland. In that shooting, officers found a man dead.