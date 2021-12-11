CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Two major ski areas are set to open for the season on Mount Hood on Sunday.

Mt. Hood Meadows said it will have a limited opening on Sunday. It will open south side lifts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those lifts are Daisy, Easy Rider, Buttercup and the Ballroom Carpet. Guests may notice the Mt. Hood Express turning, but it is only being used for team members to prepare lifts and terrain for eventual opening. That could come as early as Monday.

Timberline said it is also opening with limited operations on Sunday. The Bruno, Pucci, Molly’s and the Jeff’s Flood Express lifts will be open. Their hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It said it plans to open more terrain as conditions allow.

Mt. Hood Meadows said it has a base of 23 inches, with 27 inches at midmountain.

Both ski areas encourage guests to drive safely on their way to the mountain.