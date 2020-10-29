PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people were stabbed after an altercation in north Portland on Thursday, according to police.
Officers responded to the 4800 block of North Lombard Street at approximately 4:19 p.m., arriving to find the victims with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victims were transported to an area hospital and are expected to make a full recovery, according to police.
Police have not arrested a suspect in the case and have not provided any possible suspect information.
Anyone with information that could be helpful to investigators is asked to call their non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.