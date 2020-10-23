WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies on Friday night responded to a two-vehicle crash that blocked traffic in Aloha.
The crash occurred at Southwest 170th Avenue and Blanton Street, according to the sheriff's office.
Southwest 170th Avenue was temporarily closed to southbound traffic while law enforcement was on scene.
Deputies did not provide any additional details, including possible injuries or what might have caused the crash to occur.
Deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash at SW 170th/Blanton. SW 170th Ave is closed to southbound traffic from TV Hwy until vehicles can be towed. #alerts #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/RRhddfhcMC— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) October 24, 2020
