2 Woodland Public Schools employees test positive for COVID-19, modified in-person learning pushed back indefinitely

WOODLAND, OR (KPTV) - Woodland Public Schools is indefinitely pushing back the start of modified in-person learning after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The district planned to allow some students to return to the classrooms for hybrid learning starting Sept. 28. Students started virtually learning earlier this month.
A district spokesman said two elementary schools—Columbia and North Fork—were both closed after the district was notified that two employees had the virus. A letter was sent home Saturday to notify to parents.
One staff member worked regularly at both Columbia and North Fork and “had contact, because of job assignment, with numerous individuals within two of our elementary school,” said superintendent Michael Green in an email to FOX 12 on Monday.
Green said the schools will be closed to staff members for cleaning until Wednesday.
“A top priority for Woodland Public Schools is the health and safety of students, staff and our community,” Green said.
The news was tough for students and parents alike, many of whom expressed frustration with virtual learning.
“It’s pretty boring,” Mrianda Bozeman, an 8th grader at Woodland Middle School, said. “It’s harder for everyone, I feel like, because it’s better whenever the teacher explains it in person.”
Parent Allison Beatty said it’s been a nightmare to help teach her two children.
“We own two businesses.” Beatty said. "I run one, my husband runs the other—trying to get both (kids) online learning and staying on task all day and trying to work is impossible.”
4th grader Gracie Nichols just found out she won’t be able to start in-person school.
“I was kind of sad because I don’t like doing virtual because sometimes my computer kicks me out and I don’t get to hear half of it, and because it’s more annoying sitting in a chair all day,” Gracie said.
But Gracie’s mother, Katie Nichols, said having her three kids at home with her hasn’t been too bad.
“They can all do their work and we’re done by about 1:30, so that’s nice too,” Nichols said.
Green said county health officials are conducting extensive contact tracing.
There’s no word when in-person classes at Woodland Public Schools might resume.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
