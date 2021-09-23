VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Nearly two dozen firefighters battled a difficult fire that damaged a home in Vancouver late Wednesday night, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.
At around midnight, crews were called out to a report of smoke in the area of Grand Avenue and 34th Street by a road crew working on Highway 500 at St. John's Road. Vancouver Fire Engine 2 arrived at 3405 Grand Boulevard to find a one-story home on fire.
Crews quickly stop the fire from spreading into the attic and other areas of the home. The fire, which Vancouver Fire described as difficult, was brought under control within 50 minutes. Vancouver Fire said 20 firefighters helped extinguish the fire.
No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated by Vancouver Fire Marshal #6.
