CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health has announced 20 new positive cases of COVID-19.
With the new numbers reported on Monday morning, the total in the county is now 110.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases by age range is as follows:
- 19 and younger: 2
- 20-29 years: 11
- 30-39 years: 10
- 40-49 years: 27
- 50-59 years: 20
- 60-69 years: 19
- 70-79 years: 11
- 80 and older: 8
- unknown: 2
While 110 tests have come back positive, 653 have been negative, according to the Public Health website. That number was last updated on March 27.
Six people have died from COVID-19 in Clark County.
Here's a question, when will all the information about the infecteds locations be shared? Also, sure people will be fined for breaking the law like having a house party or something like that. But maybe people need to be incentified to tell the authorities. There are a lot of people not listening and this is going to get a lot worse 😣
How do we stop the companies NOT COMPLYING with the stay at home order. Both in Cowlitz AND Clark county? These people have spouses IN the active medical field being recklessly exposed because their jobs have been threatened.
Interesting spread of cases by age and not just affecting the elderly.
To be expected.
