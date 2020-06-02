(KPTV) - Several Oregon counties have submitted an application for Phase 2 reopening.
As of Tuesday morning, 20 of the state's 36 counties have applied and are under review to move into Phase 2.
Those counties include:
- Baker
- Columbia
- Coos
- Crook
- Deschutes
- Douglas
- Gilliam
- Grant
- Harney
- Jefferson
- Klamath
- Lane
- Linn
- Malheur
- Morrow
- Sherman
- Umatilla
- Union
- Wallowa
- Wheeler
After 21 days in Phase 1, counties continuing to meet the prerequisites may be able to enter Phase 2.
Under Phase 2, counties may increase gathering size up to 100 with physical distancing, allow some office work to increase, and begin to allow visitation to nursing homes.
According to the government website, all specifics for Phase 2 are still being worked out and will be based on data collected during Phase 1.
Fifteen counties that are currently in Phase 1 have not yet applied for Phase 2.
Multnomah County is the only Oregon county yet to apply for Phase 1 reopening. Officials say that if progress to meet requirements goes accordingly they will submit an application on Friday with a reopening date of June 12.
For more on county application statuses, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/reopening-oregon#countyStatuses.
(1) comment
Why, oh, why hasn't Multnomah County applied for phase 1? Could it be that our commissars are incompetent?
