20 Oregon counties move to the next group of vaccine eligibility, which includes people displaced by wildfires

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Twenty Oregon counties are now able to move to the next group of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility which is Phase 1B Group 6, about a week ahead of the rest of the state.
These are counties that have already vaccinated a good chunk of people currently eligible and told the state they’re ready to move forward.
In our area that includes Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties to name a few.
Phase 1B Group 6 includes people who are 45 and older with at least one underlying condition, farm, seafood, and food processing workers, people who are homeless, people in low-income senior housing, pregnant women, wildland firefighters and people still displaced by wildfires.
Kathleen Gamble lost her home in the Beachie Creek Fire and soon her whole family will be vaccinated.
"It's been exhausting, it's very draining emotionally and physically," Gamble said.
During Oregon's historic wildfires, she and her mom lost their homes in Gates.
They and Kathleen’s two daughters have been living in hotels ever since, for more than six months.
On top of that, they all got sick with COVID-19.
Gamble had to go to the hospital.
"When I kissed my children goodbye I thought I was not coming home so that was really hard and I really feel like they thought that too, that that was it," she said.
She since became eligible for, and received, the vaccine because of her job. Her mom is already eligible too because of her age.
But with Marion County now moving into the next phase of eligibility which includes people displaced by wildfires, it's her daughters, ages 16 and 19, who will be signing up for the shot, meaning after such a difficult year, they can hopefully get back to some of the things they love. For her youngest, it’s being able to wrestle and do track.
"She can focus on athletics and not being frightened about catching a deadly virus from somebody else," Gamble said.
More good news on the horizon for the Gambles as they make the big move out of the hotel and into a donated EV that they’ll live in in Lyons.
Gamble said things are looking up.
Statewide Oregon moves to Phase 1B Group 6 on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.