NESKOWIN, Ore. (KPTV) – The U.S. Coast Guard coordinated the rescues of 20 people and three dogs from an RV park in Tillamook County after heavy rain brought rising waters and a threat of landslides.
The RV park sits just off Highway 101, by the Neskowin Creek.
This is what the entrance looks like to the Neskowin RV resort that folks are being evacuated from. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/AJpR6qeXh0— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) November 12, 2021
There were about 50 people at the RV park when evacuations began, the Coast Guard said, but 30 of them opted to remain at the park.
Tillamook County Sheriff's deputies and local agencies assisted with the evacuation. No injuries were reported.
#VIDEO from today’s #CoastGuard evacuation efforts in Neskowin, OR. #ProtectingThePNW #SAR #PacificNorthwestNews pic.twitter.com/mOfHKRYurJ— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) November 12, 2021
It's one of several weather-related incidents reported on the Oregon Coast. U.S. Highway 101 is closed at milepost 65 in Tillamook due to flooding, and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is reporting flooding near homes in the Otis community.
Ecola State Park in Cannon Beach is also closed until further notice after the rain caused a sinkhole and "void" under the roadway. Officials said they won't get a closer look until the rain stops.
