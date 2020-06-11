TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12 continues our high school senior spotlights with a two-sport star from Tualatin who is on his way to play Division I football in Utah.
“I wanted to come out strong this year and get that gold medal this year, kind of missing out on that so it’s unfortunate,” said Tualatin High School senior Luke Marion.
It was unfortunate Marion and his Tualatin track and field teammates could not repeat the feat after capturing the Timberwolves’ first-ever boys team title last season.
“That was huge for our whole team. To be in the history books as the first team to come out and be at the top was awesome for all of us,” Marion said.
The 110-meter hurdler and relay runner still feels pretty lucky to have a football scholarship in his hands from Utah State.
“It means everything because I love football,” Marion said. “I want to get an education so I can further my life in better ways. So to have one thing that I need, an education, so I can have a good life, and one thing I love, is football, so you combine those together, there is really nothing better for me.”
Marion will play safety for the Aggies and suit up for one-time Oregon State head coach, Gary Andersen, who resurfaced in Logan last season.
“He is the best coach for me right now because he really cares about his players, so I think he is going to care about me and treat me as one of his own,” Marion said.
Marion’s three years with the Wolf Pack watched Tualatin dig as deep in the den that the program had in a decade, reaching the state quarterfinals after playing in arguably the toughest league in the state.
“I love the people at Tualatin,” he said. “Basing it off football games, the environment, the energy, especially this year. All of the fans coming. It was really cool. It felt like a big community where everyone knew each other, everyone liked each other and playing for everyone on Friday, it was cool. Then after the game, you’d go and see everyone. It was not like anyone was a stranger. We were all tight-knit.”
Marion moved from Florida to Oregon about six years ago, spending middle school and freshman year at North Marion.
“I still think I am a Florida kid. Born and raised there, so I am always repping Florida,” he said.
Marion’s dad, Brock Marion, played 12 years in the NFL, six with the Miami Dolphins.
“The biggest challenge for me was finding my competitive edge. I always knew I had it in me, but I feel like I always kind of played down to other people’s levels when I really could have elevated my game and became much better. I still can, everybody I think can push that and keep getting better,” Marion said.
