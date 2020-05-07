PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A state record-setting track star from Benson Polytechnic High School is moving on down the road to run with the Ducks.
You can tell by the shadow boxes of ribbons in his room, Benson’s Micah Williams has made a name on the scene.
Speed, power and grace. Micah barged right into the OSAA record books with the fastest times ever in the 100, 200 and 400 meters.
“It’s definitely an accomplishment that I can look at forever,” Williams said. “I just know I could have ran faster which is a bummer.”
The track season was over before it started but Williams’ journey will continue down I-5 in Eugene.
“It’s a state where people take my sport seriously which I really like and it was just the coaches and the places and everything out here, even though it is my home, it just felt like home to me compared to other schools,” he said.
The new Man of Oregon has speed and smarts. The 4.0 student is so proud of his run in the classroom at Benson.
“A polytechnic school, I feel prepared me a lot actually,” Williams said. “Especially with things I will always need. We went through multiple classes with automotive, engineering, construction. If I ever need to wire a thing, I know how to just because I learned how to do it at Benson. If I need to change my own tire, change my oil, I know how to do it.”
Now it’s on to run with the Ducks and study human physiology and business PT and PR’s, there’s no doubt, a little new Hayward magic dust will touch the Techsters.
