LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – High School athletes in Washington and Oregon are still coping with the loss of their spring seasons, which were basically over before they began. Those winter athletes who didn’t get to play a game at state are still feeling the pain too, but there is some good out there to share.
“I think I was in like sixth or seventh grade, I knew I probably wasn’t going to be able to play professionally,” Casey Graver, a Lake Oswego High School senior, said. “I think that reality probably hit.”
Reality hit and reality bites–as Lake Oswego’s eight-member senior class, who dropped anchor on three straight Three Rivers League basketball titles, never saw the state tournament play out–but Graver was just in the nick of time, scoring eight buzzer beater shots this year.
“I hit one when we went down to LA, then the Barlow one happened, and after that, my teammates started looking for me,” Graver said. “At the end of the quarter, they’d be going, ‘where’s Casey, where’s Casey?!’ Find him. Every time you think it’s going to go in, it doesn’t. I think I probably missed like four or five this year. I didn’t make them all but when they go in, that’s a feeling unlike any other.”
While there is no basketball season for Graver, it’s on to the University of Kansas, where he’ll be studying journalism. Graver says he is familiar with John Strong, a lead soccer voice on FOX TV who hails from Lake Oswego.
“I have actually had a chance to sit down with John Strong before and have a conversation, and he was super nice and he also has been super grateful,” Graver said. “He donated a bunch of stuff for the broadcast department at Lake Oswego that I ran for the past 4 years so that relationship is a good one to have for sure.”
Graver and the lake show made SportsCenter earlier this week before being saluted on FOX 12. If you have a class of 2020 athlete in mind with a story to share, reach out to nick.krupke@kptv.com.
