20 senior spotlight: Camas gymnast to pursue communications degree in Illinois

CAMAS, WA (KPTV) – Kaylee Sugimoto, a senior at Camas High School, usually has a lot of calluses on her hands. Now, she says her hands are a lot smoother, as her gymnastics career has been put on pause.
“I was leaving the house at 7am every morning to go to school, then I would drive to the MAC [Multnomah Athletic Club] where I train, I would drive back,” Sugimoto said. “Basically, I was crossing the Columbia River twice a day.”
Vaulting to a screeching halt, state, regionals, and nationals are all out for Sugimoto, a level 10 gymnast, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is definitely pretty sad because nationals this year were also going to be in Tacoma, Washington, so that’s pretty close to home considering the last two were in Cincinnati and Indianapolis, so it would have been cool for my last meet of the season of my last year in high school to have my friends and my family come watch me and everything, but I know there are more important things right now like staying home and staying healthy,” Sugimoto said.
Come fall, Sugimoto plans to soar with the Redbirds of Illinois State while chalking up toward a degree in communications. She says she is thankful to the Papermakers community for their support.
“We’re realizing how grateful we should be to have grown up in a place like Camas where everyone is so supportive of each other and where everyone, it’s such a tight knit community,” Sugimoto said. “I think that as we go our different ways now, I think we should know that we are representing Camas, if that makes sense. Go Papermakers, go Camas.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.