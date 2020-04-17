GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Centennial High School senior Kyle Fitzgerald will soar next year on the diamond with Lower Columbia College.
Fitzgerald, a first team all-league pitcher and middle infielder in the Mt. Hood Conference, wishes that the final season of his high school baseball career had started–and ended–differently.
“Obviously, it sucks,” Fitzgerald said. “Everyone wants their senior season. It’s supposed to be like their best season.”
Fitzgerald now gets to give his best as a Red Devil at Lower Columbia College in Longview.
“I really like their coaches, it’s close to home, so my parents can drive over, and they have won three out of the last four years, the NWAC championship, so it’s really exciting,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald says his favorite memory of playing baseball at Centennial was when he visited Arizona during his freshman year.
“I made varsity my freshman year and got to play with my older brother, Devin, and then that graduating class of 2017, everyone looked up to them and it was really fun getting to play with them and my brother,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s cool seeing everyone get to go off and do their own things and grow and progress, but I really hang on to those relationships and I think that’s the coolest part of playing baseball is the relationships you make.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.