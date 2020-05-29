PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Dylan MacLean is keeping a close eye on next month’s MLB draft.
MacLean’s senior season as king of Central Catholic High School’s baseball field was canceled before any pitches were thrown with the Rams.
“You can’t really feel bad for yourself,” MacLean said. “You just kind of have to look at it as an opportunity to train more and addresses some weaknesses in my game that I can work on pretty much every day now.”
Fortunately, MacLean says he is not discouraged.
“Honestly, for me, I’ve got next year,” MacLean said. “There is a bunch of stuff that could happen and either way I am still going to play baseball at a high level. I’ll still get to compete.”
MacLean is committed to head up north on Montlake with the Washington Huskies.
“My grandparents, they are from Seattle, so I am really familiar with the area, I love the campus, so it felt like a good fit,” MacLean said.
MacLean’s mom graduated from Washington State University but will gladly hide her crimson and gray to watch her son play out his boyhood dreams with a partially-funded college education at UDUB.
“I don’t know, it’s kind of a household rivalry,” MacLean said. “I love it though.”
A three year varsity pitcher at Central Catholic, MacLean’s Rams saw playoff success into the 6A quarterfinals as a sophomore, then state final runners-up last spring in that 13-inning marathon with rival Jesuit, 2 to 1.
“Love playoff baseball,” MacLean said. “Wish I got to do it once more but thankfully I got all of these experiences in high school.”
MacLean said he is expecting the Rams to make state championships this year.
“I kind of feel like it was our class and the class above it that really changed the culture and changed it to a winning culture at Central,” MacLean said.
From the Rams to the Dawgs, or maybe the pros, June’s MLB draft has bee trimmed to just five rounds. Last year’s class saw 40 rounds.
“With even less information this year, I think there are unknowns and uncertainties surrounding it,” MacLean said.
MacLean said being a Ram meant playing to a higher standard, something to keep in mind as he heads up to Washington state.
“Growing up, you read about them in the paper all the time, winning state titles, the great tradition there, a bunch of great athletes throughout all of the other sports in my class, I just feel like you are held to a different expectation and standard there,” MacLean said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.