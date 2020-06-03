PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – She was twice voted as the Mt. Hood Conference Player of the Year and will next hoop it up down in the Bay Area for college.
Central Catholic star Abby Cooper has been a hooper for years.
“I started playing in the 3rd grade with a boys club team and that’s where I kind of got my start,” she said.
Cooper will soon be hanging down by the bay, earning a scholarship to play for and learn at Division II, Cal State East Bay to perhaps double-major in kinesiolgy and business or marketing.
“I am just so excited to be in California by the Golden State Warriors, so excited… going to have to go watch them but yeah, I am really excited… always a Blazer but I do love my Warriors though!”
Missing from Cooper’s senior season was her father. Bob Cooper passed away last May.
“It’s crazy because I feel like it kind of got me ‘prepared’ or, ‘nothing could get worse than that.’ What else can you throw at me at this point? It’s nothing too severe for me I guess,” she said.
Cooper’s Ram family wrapped their arms around her broken heart that allowed her to pick up the pieces and dedicate her last run to her dad.
“Just being around people that I enjoy spending time with and I know take care of me and care about me and also putting that extra effort into my school work, into training and being the best basketball player I can be and really just making that my why and my drive in everything. That’s the big thing. I am super competitive. I am really hard working, and you give me something to do and I am going to do it and probably do something later. I love working hard and make sure I get everything done and that has definitely driven me more. Definitely my dad was like, ‘If you want to be good, you have to put in the extra work’ so that definitely has inspired me ever since,” Cooper said.
Cooper said her dad would have been super excited about her senior season and the Mt. Hood Conference Player of the Year honor.
“It was tough at home games not being able to look up in the stands and be like, ‘There’s Dad, Dad’s here.’ That was tough… He taught me how to shoot and stuff like that,” she said. “That was definitely a new challenge that I never really, and it definitely hit me the first game, like this is a whole different ballgame. He would have been very happy.”
When asked what it means to be a Ram, Cooper said, “I cannot say it enough. When I first came in as a freshman, I was like, ‘Man, they talk about this community all the time.’ I was like, ‘What the heck?’ but it’s really, everybody has your back. Your counselors, especially everything I went though, my counselors, my teachers, everybody was on my team supporting me. Now looking back, I am so grateful I decided to go there just because the quality of people there. There’s nothing like it, I got to say. Go Rams!”
